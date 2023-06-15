Number of employees in private sector in Georgia increase in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The number of employees in the business sector of enterprises reached 7.1 million people in the first quarter of 2023 in Georgia, which is 6.3 percent more compared to the period from January through March 2022, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Service of Georgia, men make up 56.7 percent of the total number of employed, while the share of women is 43.3 percent.

The number of employees in the business sector increased by 6.3 percent over the year and reached 6.7 million people. Personnel expenses in the first quarter amounted to 3.6 billion lari ($1.3 billion), which exceeds the same indicator for 2022 by 26.2 percent.

The average salary in the Georgian business sector during the reporting period was 1,759 lari ($675.3), which is 279.4 lari ($107.2) more than a year ago.

The total turnover of enterprises in Georgia in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 44.1 billion lari ($16.9 billion), which exceeds the figure from January through March 2022 by 14.4 percent.

The volume of products produced in the Georgian business sector in monetary terms during the reporting period amounted to 15.9 billion lari ($6.1 billion), which is an increase of 13 percent compared to the same period last year.

The average GDP growth in Georgia for the first quarter was 7.1 percent compared to the period from January through March 2022.