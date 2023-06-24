Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgian president urges to strengthen border control due to events in Russia

Georgia Materials 24 June 2023 16:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called for further strengthening of control over the country's borders due to events in Russia, Trend reports.

In her tweet, Zourabichvili emphasized that close monitoring of the events is being carried out.

"Due to possible new migration waves, strict control must be exercised in connection with the borders of our country," she added.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.

Russia introduced anti-terrorist operation regime in several regions, including Moscow and Voronezh.

