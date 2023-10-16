Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Georgia

Georgia's Constitutional Court grants impeachment request against President Zourabichvili

Georgia Materials 16 October 2023 15:44 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia's Constitutional Court grants impeachment request against President Zourabichvili

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Constitutional Court (CC) of Georgia has satisfied the constitutional submission of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party and found that President Salome Zourabichvili violated the constitution because of her foreign visits without the government's permission, Trend reports.

The court's decision was read live on air by the head of the CC Merab Turava.

"The Constitutional Court of Georgia found that the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili during her working visits abroad on August 31, September 1 and September 6, 2023 implemented representative rights and authority in the sphere of international relations without the consent of the Government of Georgia, thus violating subparagraph "a" of paragraph 1 of Article 52 of the Constitution of Georgia," Turava said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more