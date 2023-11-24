Middle Corridor becoming bridge between East and West - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Middle Corridor is becoming a bridge linking the countries of East and West, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"The Middle Corridor is positioning itself as a reliable supply channel in the region. Together with Azerbaijan and our other colleagues, we are working to eliminate the bottlenecks in the corridor," he said.

Will be updated