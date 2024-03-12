Georgia's foreign direct investment volume drops by quarter over year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Georgia received $1.6 billion in foreign direct investment in 2023, a 24 percent reduction from the previous year, Trend reports.
The largest investment influx was in company authorized capital,
which increased by $476 million to $1.16 billion in total.
Re-investments fell to $1.27 billion, a $99 million fall, while
debt (trade obligations and loans) was lowered by $857 million.
Financial and insurance industries attracted the most investor interest, accounting for $630.1 million or 39 percent of total investment. The manufacturing industry came in second with $291.7 million, followed by the transportation sector in third with $138.2 million.
Ranking of Georgia's largest investor countries in 2023:
- UK: $392 million (-10 percent);
- The Netherlands: $361 million (+84 percent);
- Türkiye: $169 million (+206 percent);
- US: $154 million (-13 percent);
- Russia: $88 million (-19 percent);
- Malta: $80 million (+105 percent);
- Azerbaijan: $54 million (+3053 percent);
- China: $47 million (+8 percent);
- Japan: $46 million (-22 percent);
- Kazakhstan: $43 million (+33 percent).
