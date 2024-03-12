Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia's foreign direct investment volume drops by quarter over year

12 March 2024
Georgia's foreign direct investment volume drops by quarter over year

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Georgia received $1.6 billion in foreign direct investment in 2023, a 24 percent reduction from the previous year, Trend reports.

The largest investment influx was in company authorized capital, which increased by $476 million to $1.16 billion in total. Re-investments fell to $1.27 billion, a $99 million fall, while debt (trade obligations and loans) was lowered by $857 million.

Financial and insurance industries attracted the most investor interest, accounting for $630.1 million or 39 percent of total investment. The manufacturing industry came in second with $291.7 million, followed by the transportation sector in third with $138.2 million.

Ranking of Georgia's largest investor countries in 2023:

- UK: $392 million (-10 percent);
- The Netherlands: $361 million (+84 percent);
- Türkiye: $169 million (+206 percent);
- US: $154 million (-13 percent);
- Russia: $88 million (-19 percent);
- Malta: $80 million (+105 percent);
- Azerbaijan: $54 million (+3053 percent);
- China: $47 million (+8 percent);
- Japan: $46 million (-22 percent);
- Kazakhstan: $43 million (+33 percent).

