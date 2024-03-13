APM Terminals implements new infrastructure project in Georgian Poti Sea Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. APM Terminals is implementing a new port infrastructure project at Georgian Poti Sea Port, Trend reports, referring to the company.

According to the information, the new infrastructure will contribute to the growth of international trade through Georgia's transit corridor, which will play an important role in the development of the country's economy and the Middle Corridor.

The company noted that the project of expanding the northern part of the port will be realized with the attraction of foreign direct investments worth more than $200 million.

"After the project's completion, the expanded port will have the capability to accommodate and manage vessels with a draft of up to 13.5 meters, making it feasible for the largest vessels to dock in the Black Sea," the company said.

APM Terminals, a member of the Maersk Group shipping company based in The Hague, Netherlands, oversees operations at 62 port facilities and terminals across 35 countries. Since 2011, APM Terminals has been responsible for managing the Poti seaport through its subsidiary, JSC Poti Sea Port Corporation.

