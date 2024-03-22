Georgian national team beat Luxembourg in Euro 2024 playoff semi-finals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Georgian national football team played against Luxembourg in the semi-finals of the Euro 2024 playoff, Trend reports.

The Georgian national team won with a score of 2:0, moving closer to participation in the European Championship.

Both goals in the match against Luxembourg were scored by the forward of the German Karlsruhe Budu Zivzivadze. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia did not take part in the Georgian national team due to disqualification.

On March 26, the team will play in the playoff final, where they will meet the winner of the Greece-Kazakhstan match.