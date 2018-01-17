Republican senator compares Donald Trump’s media attacks to Joseph Stalin

17 January 2018 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

A Republican senator has accused Donald Trump of echoing Joseph Stalin in his “repulsive” attacks on the press.

Jeff Flake said Mr Trump had borrowed from the Soviet dictator when he said journalists were the “enemy of the people”, Yahoo News reports.

Mr Flake, who represents Arizona, said the phrase would precede killings and was even banned by one of Stalin’s successor’s because of its connotations.

The speech, delivered on the floor of the Senate, also hit out at “pernicious fantasies” pushed by Mr Trump, not least his claim Barack Obama was not born in America and that an official investigation into Russian election meddling is a “witch hunt”.

Mr Flake said the president’s “fake news” rhetoric had “inspired dictators and authoritarians” around the world, citing examples of when the words had been used to dismiss serious allegations.

And he appeared to call for his fellow congressmen to be more forthright with the president, saying his actions brought “shame” on the Senate - not least among Republicans.

Mr Flake is one of the most prominent critics of Mr Trump from within his own party and is stepping down later this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump willing to negotiate directly with Kim Jong Un
US 01:42
White House doctor says Trump in 'excellent' overall health
US 17 January 04:52
Trump, China's Xi discussed North Korea in Monday phone call: White House
US 16 January 22:39
Billion dollar US embassy opens in London
US 16 January 17:52
Nazarbayev’s meeting with Trump sets Kazakhstan as key player in region
Kazakhstan 15 January 18:44
Program protecting young illegal immigrants 'probably' dead - Trump
US 14 January 23:12
Iran slowly but steadily reaches its goal of luring foreign investment
Politics 14 January 09:55
Iran says will retaliate against U.S. sanctions on chief judge
Nuclear Program 13 January 13:50
African countries demand Trump apology
World 13 January 06:59
Trump in ‘excellent health,’ doctor says after first physical
World 13 January 05:05
Clinton blasts 'Trump’s racist views'
World 13 January 02:39
Reluctant Trump grants sanctions relief to Iran one last time
Iran 12 January 23:50
Trump decides on extending Iran sanctions relief again
Other News 12 January 12:01
Trump cancels UK visit, says will not unveil new U.S. embassy
Other News 12 January 10:37
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Iran going through next survival test
Commentary 11 January 17:20
How can non-certification of nuke deal affect Iran’s oil projects?
Oil&Gas 10 January 21:32
Trump says open to talks with North Korea: South Korea
World 10 January 19:05