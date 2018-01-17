Republican senator compares Donald Trump’s media attacks to Joseph Stalin

A Republican senator has accused Donald Trump of echoing Joseph Stalin in his “repulsive” attacks on the press.

Jeff Flake said Mr Trump had borrowed from the Soviet dictator when he said journalists were the “enemy of the people”, Yahoo News reports.

Mr Flake, who represents Arizona, said the phrase would precede killings and was even banned by one of Stalin’s successor’s because of its connotations.

The speech, delivered on the floor of the Senate, also hit out at “pernicious fantasies” pushed by Mr Trump, not least his claim Barack Obama was not born in America and that an official investigation into Russian election meddling is a “witch hunt”.

Mr Flake said the president’s “fake news” rhetoric had “inspired dictators and authoritarians” around the world, citing examples of when the words had been used to dismiss serious allegations.

And he appeared to call for his fellow congressmen to be more forthright with the president, saying his actions brought “shame” on the Senate - not least among Republicans.

Mr Flake is one of the most prominent critics of Mr Trump from within his own party and is stepping down later this year.

