Two killed in light aircraft accident in Britain

11 June 2018 02:54 (UTC+04:00)

Two men have been killed in a light aircraft crash near Raglan in Monmouthshire of Britain, BBC reported on Sunday.

Fire crew, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a specialist rescue team were sent to the area on Sunday.

Gwent Police said two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their relatives have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch is investigating the cause of the crash and have been at the scene for most of the day.

South Wales Ambulance Service said it had sent a large amount of resources to the area, but confirmed that no one had been taken to hospital.

Police have closed the road in both directions between St Peter's Church Bryngywn and Tregare.

