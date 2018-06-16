200 kg narcotics seized by Albanian police

16 June 2018 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Six people were arrested and 200 kilograms of suspected narcotic plants were seized late Friday by Albanian police, local media reported.

Shkodra district (north east Albania) Prosecutor started the investigation on the illegal activity of one of six Albanian citizens arrested, called Ramadan Dushaj, on June 7 on the basis of information provided by the Shkodra police directorate.

According to the police, Dushaj camouflaged the illegal activity of trading narcotics through collecting and selling agricultural products.

The police found and sized 200 kilograms of suspected narcotic plants, two guns, some mobile phones, radio receivers, used vehicles in the quality of material evidence by authors in action.

According to the police, further investigations of this criminal proceeding will continue with the purpose of detecting further criminal activity and persons involved in this illegal activity.

