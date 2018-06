Protesters have converged on Downing Street in the British capital to demand justice for the survivors and victims of the Grenfell disaster.

Just over a year ago, a tower block fire in London claimed the lives of 72 people. With an ongoing inquiry into the fire and calls for those responsible to be held to account, the demonstrators want to ensure the government would hear their demands. Press TV reports from London.

