Football results of World Cup 2018

19 June 2018 00:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

The next football day at the World Cup was held without surprises.

In group F Sweden beat South Korea with a score of 1:0. The only goal from the penalty spot was scored by the captain of the Swedish team Andreas Granqvist.

In the first game in Group G Belgium easily coped with Panama 3:0. Goal on the account of Dries Mertens and double took shape Romelu Lukaku.

In the second game of group F England played with Tunisia. Representatives of the foggy Albion in the last added minute snatched the victory with a score of 2:1. Two goals of Harry Kane helped England to earn victorious 3 points. The only goal of Tunis was scored by midfielder Fergiani Sassi in the 35th minute.

Azernews Newspaper
