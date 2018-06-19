Football results of World Cup 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

The next football day at the World Cup was held without surprises.

In group F Sweden beat South Korea with a score of 1:0. The only goal from the penalty spot was scored by the captain of the Swedish team Andreas Granqvist.

In the first game in Group G Belgium easily coped with Panama 3:0. Goal on the account of Dries Mertens and double took shape Romelu Lukaku.

In the second game of group F England played with Tunisia. Representatives of the foggy Albion in the last added minute snatched the victory with a score of 2:1. Two goals of Harry Kane helped England to earn victorious 3 points. The only goal of Tunis was scored by midfielder Fergiani Sassi in the 35th minute.

