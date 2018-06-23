6 killed in landslide in Myanmar's northernmost state

23 June 2018 06:15 (UTC+04:00)

Six people have been killed in a landslide in Phakant, Myanmar's Kachin state that hit the staff quarters of the Township Development Affairs Committee, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The landslide occurred near Pantin Bridge, Maw-wan Ward on Friday as heavy rainfall inundated the ground and caused a creek to overflow its bank, the Information and Public Relations Department was quoted as saying.

The landslide also hit three other villages - Mawgalon, Sutaung and Phapyin.

Local authorities are making investigation into the incident, the report added.

Azernews Newspaper
