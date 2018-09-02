South Korean president names top security adviser as envoy to DPRK

2 September 2018 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in named his top national security adviser as a special envoy to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the presidential Blue House said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, will lead a five-member special delegation to the DPRK's capital of Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Moon's special envoy will have extensive discussions with their DPRK counterparts, covering a concrete schedule for an upcoming inter-Korean summit between Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

