South Korean president names top security adviser as envoy to DPRK

South Korean President Moon Jae-in named his top national security adviser as a special envoy to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the presidential Blue House said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, will lead a five-member special delegation to the DPRK's capital of Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Moon's special envoy will have extensive discussions with their DPRK counterparts, covering a concrete schedule for an upcoming inter-Korean summit between Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

