Japan to host Expo 2025

23 November 2018 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Osaka (Japan) has been chosen as the venue for the World Expo 2025 exhibition. Osaka has become the winner according to the voting results at the 164th General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau on Nov. 23.

The theme for EXPO 2025 OSAKA is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The winner was determined by secret ballot.

World EXPO exhibitions, officially known as international registered exhibitions, are organized every five years. The themes of these exhibitions are designed to find answers to the current universal challenges. The next World Exhibition will be held in Dubai (UAE) from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Infrastructure of Azerbaijani IDs to be integrated into digital identification system
ICT 20:20
Construction of biggest water treatment facility nearing end in Azerbaijan
Business 19:55
Expert: Armenians in miserable condition because of own aggressive policy
Politics 19:09
Administration: Signed docs show practical significance of President Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan
Politics 17:55
Turkish construction company seeks to implement joint projects in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:39
Comfort Group in Azerbaijan looking for buyers of property at a Turkish resort (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:12
Latest
Infrastructure of Azerbaijani IDs to be integrated into digital identification system
ICT 20:20
Hungarian businessmen to visit Kazakhstan next year
Economy news 20:18
Construction of biggest water treatment facility nearing end in Azerbaijan
Business 19:55
Uzbekistan to join one more international organization
Economy news 19:48
Expert: Armenians in miserable condition because of own aggressive policy
Politics 19:09
UNDP, UK helping Uzbek producers to boost competitiveness
Economy news 18:53
ROSATOM ready to help Azerbaijan in nuclear power plant construction
ICT 18:28
Administration: Signed docs show practical significance of President Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan
Politics 17:55
How will decreasing oil prices affect fuel inflation?
Oil&Gas 17:46