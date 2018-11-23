Japan to host Expo 2025

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Osaka (Japan) has been chosen as the venue for the World Expo 2025 exhibition. Osaka has become the winner according to the voting results at the 164th General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau on Nov. 23.

The theme for EXPO 2025 OSAKA is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The winner was determined by secret ballot.

World EXPO exhibitions, officially known as international registered exhibitions, are organized every five years. The themes of these exhibitions are designed to find answers to the current universal challenges. The next World Exhibition will be held in Dubai (UAE) from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

