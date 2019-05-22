Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to try to calm tensions

22 May 2019 00:33 (UTC+04:00)

Iraq will send delegations to Washington and Tehran to help “halt tension” amid fears of a confrontation between the United States and Iran in the Middle East, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

He said there were no Iraqi groups that wanted to push toward a war, two days after a rocket fired in Baghdad landed close to the U.S. Embassy, the latest in a series of regional attacks the United States believes may have been inspired by Iran.

No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket fired on Sunday into the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions. U.S. government sources said Washington strongly suspects Shi’ite militias with ties to Tehran were behind the rocket attack.

Iran has rejected allegations of involvement in attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran would be met with “great force” if it attacked U.S. interests in the Middle East.

U.N. Iraq envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Iraq could “be a stabilizing factor in a turbulent region and instead of an arena for conflict” the country could offer a space for regional reconciliation, paving a path for a regional security dialogue.

“At the same time, we cannot ignore that Iraq faces serious challenges in preventing its territory from becoming the theater for different competitions. So, to all those feeling challenged: placing a further burden on Iraq is truly the last thing it needs,” she warned.

Without naming countries, deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the Security Council that the escalation of tensions in the Gulf had to stop and “confrontation should be replaced by dialogue.”

“Attempts to draw the country (Iraq) into an artificially stoked confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran are absolutely counterproductive and will only have a negative impact on the situation within Iraq and the region as a whole,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with Washington
Iran 21 May 23:51
Oil steady as U.S.-Iran tensions support prices
Oil&Gas 21 May 22:18
Expert: 70% of Iranian trade not conducted with neighbors
Economy 21 May 18:41
President Rouhani: Iranian people do not bow to violence
Iran 21 May 17:47
Iran exports $14B worth of petrochemical products
Oil&Gas 21 May 17:21
Exports of quality fuel from Iran to Afghanistan continue
Oil&Gas 21 May 17:20
Latest
Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds after Indonesia confirms president's re-election
Other News 01:29
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with Washington
Iran 21 May 23:51
Oil steady as U.S.-Iran tensions support prices
Oil&Gas 21 May 22:18
Britain's May offers "new deal" to try to break Brexit deadlock
Europe 21 May 21:30
Azerbaijan, Colombia to develop comprehensive co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 21:04
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau lifts restrictions on AzerInsurance
Economy 21 May 20:52
Sales of Belaruski company grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21 May 20:41
UEFA Organizing Committee talks Arsenal FC player Mkhitaryan’s refusal to come to Baku
Society 21 May 20:27
Dragon Oil discloses indicators of oil and gas project in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 May 19:18