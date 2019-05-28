Nigerian troops kill 2 Boko Haram militants in operation

Two Boko Haram militants were killed while attempting to cross into the Sambisa Forest, known as the largest training camp of the terror group in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, the spokesman for the army said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The militants were killed on Sunday as they attempted to move into the forest with supplies for their fellow fighters when the troops engaged them in a gunfight, said Sagir Musa, the army spokesman.

The army official said the militants emerged from the Gwoza-Dure road when troops spotted and engaged them. Assorted drugs and medicines were among items recovered from the militants, he added.

Nigerian forces have recently carried out aggressive patrols and surveillance by land and air in Borno and the entire northeast region where Boko Haram has been rampant since 2009.

