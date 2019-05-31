Mexico pledges 'energetic response' to Trump's planned import tariffs

Mexico will provide an energetic response to the new planned trade duties, announced by US President Donald Trump, Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade said, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"It would be catastrophic if Trump lived up to his threat of introducing tariffs over migration. That is why Mexico will not sit on its hands until June 10. If it happens, we will have to provide an energetic response," Seade told reporters on Thursday.

The diplomat called Trump’s decision on new tariffs an "ice cold shower."

Trump said Washington would impose a five percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10 that will go up to 25 percent by October unless Washington’s southern neighbour alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

