Argentine president vows to probe blackout

17 June 2019 01:30 (UTC+04:00)

Argentine President Mauricio Macri promised on Sunday to get to the root of what he called an "unprecedented" power outage that darkened two Latin American countries, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"This is an unprecedented case, which will be thoroughly investigated," Macri tweeted.

Lights went out in all of Argentina and neighbouring Uruguay at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Utility companies in both countries blamed a technical malfunction. Cities in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay also experienced outages.

Argentine power distributor Edesur said a failure in the interconnection system on the stretch between the Yacyreta and Salto Grande dams on the Argentine coast knocked out the power.

Electricity supply has been restored to 2 million homes, or 80 per cent of their Argentine clients, the Buenos Aires-based company added. Uruguay's UTE state power company said 25 per cent of their clients were still without power.

In March major power outages took place in Venezuela, affecting 21 out of the country's 23 states. The authorities blamed the blackout on what they called was a "sabotage" at the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which generates electricity for almost the whole country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev receives president of Argentine Chamber of Deputies
Politics 29 April 12:54
Argentine President Declares Mourning Following Location of San Juan Submarine
Other News 18 November 2018 05:34
Dozens of Argentinian protesters injured in clashes
Other News 19 December 2017 07:05
Search for Argentine submarine enters 'critical phase'
World 23 November 2017 16:07
Thousands of Argentine teachers strike in test for Macri's government
Other News 6 March 2017 23:38
Argentina coach crash: At least 19 killed near border with Chile
Other News 19 February 2017 06:22
Latest
Turkey brushes off attempts to influence its foreign policy amid S-400 row with US
Turkey 02:11
Mexican police stop trucks transporting 791 migrants
Other News 00:30
UK police make 11 arrests after string of murders shocks London
Europe 16 June 23:35
Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response
US 16 June 22:57
Israel to attend U.S.-led Palestinian conference
Israel 16 June 22:22
Russian ambassador: Interesting to work in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 16 June 22:00
French soldiers shoot knife-wielding man in Lyon
Europe 16 June 21:43
Massive blackout hobbles South America, one-third of power back in Argentina
World 16 June 21:28
Mexico detains nearly 800 undocumented migrants in four trucks
Other News 16 June 20:41