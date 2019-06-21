U.N. chief Guterres calls for 'nerves of steel' in the Gulf

21 June 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, commenting on Friday on the situation in the Gulf, said “I have only one strong recommendation: nerves of steel”, U.N. spokeswoman in Geneva Alessandra Vellucci said, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump warning that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent but saying he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues. The New York Times said Trump had ordered air strikes but then called them off.

