Brit found dead in Thai cinema 'while watching horror movie Annabelle Comes Home'

5 July 2019 01:42 (UTC+04:00)

A British pensioner dropped dead in a cinema while watching a horror movie during a holiday to Thailand, Trend reports citing Mirror.

Bernard Channing, 77, had been to see supernatural horror mystery Annabelle Comes Home last night in the tourist resort of Pattaya, reports the Bangkok Post .

However, after the film finished his body was reportedly discovered by a fellow cinemagoer.

The "shaken" woman alerted staff who rushed into the room and called the emergency services at 8pm local time.

Resident Monthira Phengrat who arrived at the cinema after the death said that guests were ''very upset''.

She said: ''There were some people at the entrance talking with staff. They were in the cinema where the man died and they were very upset. They were shocked by what had happened. Some people had been sitting near the dead man.

''The cinema staff were very concerned and they tried to prevent anybody from seeing what was happening. We were prohibited from taking pictures.''

