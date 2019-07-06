Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement

6 July 2019 05:29 (UTC+04:00)

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, was finalized by a Seattle-area judge on Friday, paving the way for her to receive $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, Bloomberg reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In April, Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, said in a filing that 4% of its outstanding stock or 19.7 million shares would be registered in MacKenzie Bezos’ name after court approval of the divorce.

The couple announced their plan to divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, causing some to worry that Jeff Bezos could wind up with reduced Amazon voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate large position.

He retains a 12% stake worth $114.8 billion and remains the world’s richest person, Bloomberg said. MacKenzie Bezos has said she would give him voting control of her shares.

MacKenzie in May pledged to give half her fortune to charity to join the “Giving Pledge,” a campaign announced by billionaire Warren Buffett and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates in 2010.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amazon plans to create 1,800 jobs in France in 2019
Other News 2 July 09:44
Amazon launches new in-store pickup option with Rite Aid as first partner
Other News 27 June 11:23
Amazon gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service
Other News 22 June 11:09
Amazon and Morrisons extend same-day food delivery to more UK cities
Other News 13 June 12:44
Amazon embraces U.S. government business, despite occasional controversy
Other News 11 June 09:15
Amazon brings online sellers to UK high street in pop-up stores
Other News 3 June 14:52
Latest
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya as death toll rises
Arab World 05:50
3 earthquakes detected off Canada's Pacific Ocean coast
World 04:39
Turkish President Erdogan urges Haftar to stop attacks in Libya
Turkey 03:30
Sudan's opposition agree power-sharing deal with military
Other News 02:47
Turkish Media Releases Details on How S-400 Will Be Delivered
Turkey 01:32
2 tourists killed while diving in Malaysia's Sabah state
Other News 00:44
Mexico issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya, family members
World 5 July 23:18
Oil prices inch up on Iran tensions and OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 5 July 22:36
Ambassador: US has supported and today supports Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 5 July 21:16