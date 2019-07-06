Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly interviewed by police over 'Football Leaks' case

6 July 2019 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Portuguese judicial police in June as a witness in the investigation into the "Football Leaks" hacking case, Diario de Noticias has reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The famous football star, who has yet to comment on the reports, is reportedly mentioned as a "witness and victim" in "complete discretion" in a hacking case involving Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto.

The information leaked by Pinto includes a number of sensitive documents, including an alleged agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga, in which the American, who accuses the Portuguese player of rape, was silent about the events in Las Vegas, in exchange for almost 325 thousand euro.

Another financial leak caused problems with the Spanish tax authorities. Following the publication, Ronaldo pleaded guilty to tax fraud and agreed to pay a fine of about 19 million euros ($22 million) and received a suspended prison sentence.

Pinto was extradited from Hungary to Portugal in March and arrested upon his arrival in the country. He is suspected of accessing the computer systems of the Portuguese state, the Sporting Lisbon football club and the investment fund Doyen Sports while publishing confidential documents on a website.

His lawyer, however, says that Pinto is a "very important European whistleblower" and said that his continued pre-trial detention amounted to organised "judicial harassment".

Pinto, himself, says he leaked the documents to expose the level of dishonesty and corruption in football.

