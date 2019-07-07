Macron warns Rouhani of consequences if nuclear deal weakened

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart on Saturday that he was deeply concerned by any further weakening of the 2015 nuclear deal and warned that consequences would inevitably follow any such move, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Macron spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani a day before Iran is set to increase uranium enrichment purity above the limit set by Iran’s deal with world powers.

“The president recalled his deep concern in the face of the risk of a new weakening of the 2015 nuclear accord, and the consequences that would necessarily follow,” a statement from the French presidency said.

It was unclear exactly what consequences the statement was referring to.

Officials at Macron’s office did not respond to requests for clarification.

