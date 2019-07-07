Turkish security forces neutralize at least 3 PKK militants in country's south

Turkish security forces have killed, captured or forced to surrender at least three militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during an operation carried out in the nation's southern province of Hatay, local media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The operation was carried out in the mountains by gendarmerie with air support, the Anadolu Agency reported late on Saturday.

According to the outlet, militant weapon depots and shelters have been destroyed as a result of airstrikes.

