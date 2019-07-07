US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors

7 July 2019 07:17 (UTC+04:00)

US billionaire financier, owner and founder of J. Epstein & Co. - later named the Financial Trust Company - and philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday night over numerous allegations of child sex trafficking, The Daily Best reported, citing law enforcement agencies, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the report, Epstein allegedly trafficked dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002-2005. The arrest comes 12 years after Epstein served a 13-month prison term in Florida for child molestation.

During his imprisonment, he was allowed to spend 16 hours a day outside of the detention facility, according to The Daily Beast.

Despite a subsequent decade of continuous investigations and lawsuits on behalf of his many victims, Epstein managed to avoid prison or federal charges, the report says.

The financier is expected to face court Monday. His attorney declined to comment on the issue, The Daily Beast reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
'Massive explosion' at Florida shopping plaza leaves 21 injured
World 00:25
Qatar's emir to meet with Trump on July 9
Other News 6 July 11:25
China says briefed by U.S. on latest Trump-Kim meeting
China 6 July 10:01
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California
US 6 July 08:09
Turkish Media Releases Details on How S-400 Will Be Delivered
Turkey 6 July 01:32
Former ambassador may be North Korea's new point man in U.S. talks
Other News 5 July 16:44
Latest
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53
Wife of legendary actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' dies from cancer
World 06:31
Tunisia recovers 14 migrants' bodies after dozens drowned off coast
World 06:03
Turkish security forces neutralize at least 3 PKK militants in country's south
World 05:39
Fuel truck explodes in Urals, three dead
World 05:09
Brazilian House speaker predicts pension reform vote on Tuesday
World 04:24
Macron warns Rouhani of consequences if nuclear deal weakened
World 04:21
2 policemen killed in gunmen attack near Iraqi capital
World 03:34
5.1-magnitude quake hits L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
World 03:08