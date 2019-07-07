Egyptian FA president resigns, head coach sacked after AFCON early exit

7 July 2019 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Hany Abo Rieda resigned after the hosts were stunned by South Africa here on Saturday in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He also called on the board members to follow suit and submit their resignations.

Egypt was shut out of the last eight 1-0 by South Africa with Thembinkosi Lorch scoring a late goal in the 85th minute. The stunning exit marks the first time since 2004 that Egypt fail to reach the quarterfinals.

Egypt head coach Javier Aguirre was sacked and the whole coaching team was dismissed before Abo Rieda announced his resignation.

"I'm responsible for all the selections and the end results, but I'm still proud of this group of players," the Mexican coach said on the post-match press conference before being fired by the EFA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey condemns incident with country’s football team in Iceland
Turkey 10 June 14:20
Luis Figo: I will be at UEFA Europa League final in Baku, don’t miss it! (VIDEO)
Society 24 May 16:19
UEFA Executive Committee discloses agenda of meeting in Baku
Society 23 May 10:29
Ibrahimovic suspended by MLS for violent conduct
World 18 May 08:35
Sala's body arrives in Argentina for funeral
Other News 16 February 07:43
Football club established under Turkish Presidential Administration
Turkey 6 February 17:25
Latest
Greeks vote as leftist Syriza days in power seem numbered
Europe 09:19
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
World 08:08
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53
US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors
World 07:17
Wife of legendary actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' dies from cancer
World 06:31
Tunisia recovers 14 migrants' bodies after dozens drowned off coast
World 06:03
Turkish security forces neutralize at least 3 PKK militants in country's south
World 05:39
Fuel truck explodes in Urals, three dead
World 05:09
Brazilian House speaker predicts pension reform vote on Tuesday
World 04:24