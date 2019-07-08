Syrians return to their home city by Lebanese border in state-organized trip

8 July 2019 00:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qusayr, a once bustling commercial hub in western Syria, has not seen any fighting since government troops, with the help of Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, drove out Sunni Muslim rebels six years ago, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Large sections of the city lie in ruin and of the thousands who fled the violence, most have not returned. Only about 10,000 people - a tenth of its pre-war population - have come back.

According to former residents living abroad, this is partly because Qusayr, around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Lebanese border, is now a security zone where only those with special permission can enter.

The Syrian government appears to want to signal that this is changing: On Sunday, the army escorted around 1,000 people - former residents who fled to other parts of Syria - to the city, where they thronged the streets in celebration.

Several carried the yellow and green flags of the Hezbollah group, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad which played a crucial role in the defeat of the rebels in Qusayr and other parts of western Syria.

Western intelligence sources say the area remains part of a belt of territory in Syria where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence, including by way of tight control on the movement of people.

Although some former Qusayr residents who took part in Sunday’s trip said they had come back for good, others told Reuters their homes were too damaged to live in.

Jamal Hub al Deen, 45, said his home in the city had been “razed to the ground” but that he wanted to see with his own eyes what needed to be done to try to come back soon.

“We call on the state to help us financially to build our home,” he told Reuters. When Hub al Deen left Qusayr due to the fighting, he fled to Homs city, the provincial capital. His journey on Sunday took him along the same route as that of his escape, he said.

