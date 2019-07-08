Pompeo warns Iran of further sanctions after expansion of its nuclear program

8 July 2019 02:05 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has warned Iran of further sanctions and isolation following its expansion of the nuclear program, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Iran’s latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions. Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no (uranium - TASS) enrichment for Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that starting from July 7 Teheran was switching to the second stage of scaling down its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the nuclear program and was beginning to enrich uranium beyond the level of 3.67%. Soon, Teheran plans to raise the level of enrichment to 5%, above the level set by the JCPOA, in order to build power units for the Bushehr power plant. The senior diplomat said Iran would continue scaling down its commitments under the nuclear deal every 60 days unless its parties stick to the previous agreements.

