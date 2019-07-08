Leak of ambassador's memos about Trump could harm UK-U.S. relations: British minister

8 July 2019 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

The leak of confidential memos from Britain’s ambassador to the United States in which he describes President Donald Trump’s administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept” could damage relations, a British minister said on Monday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Trade Minister Liam Fox, who is on a visit to Washington, said he would apologise to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump who he is due to meet during his trip.

“I will be apologising for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behaviour, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way,” he said.

“Malicious leaks of this nature are unprofessional, unethical and unpatriotic and can actually lead to a damage to that relationship which can therefore affect our wider security interest,” he told BBC radio.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK minister to apologize to Ivanka over ambassador's leaked memos
World 12:52
Ambassador: fact of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Washington positive
Politics 12:36
British Airways faces record $230 million fine over data theft
Other News 12:26
General Electric, Grupo Cobra to modernize HPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:59
In jab at U.S., China vice president says world cannot shut China out
China 09:50
Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act, minister says
Iran 09:28
Latest
Uzbekistan to buy 12 transport, combat helicopters from Russia
Economy 12:58
Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on inclusion of historical center of Sheki with Khan's Palace in UNESCO World Heritage List
Politics 12:55
UK minister to apologize to Ivanka over ambassador's leaked memos
World 12:52
Customs contributions to Azerbaijan’s state budget increase
Finance 12:41
Net profit of Azerbaijani insurance company decreases
Economy 12:37
Ambassador: fact of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Washington positive
Politics 12:36
Sheki resident: I am very pleased with UNESCO’s assessment of history of Sheki
Society 12:30
Warning to Iranians who purchase goods from border markets
Business 12:27
British Airways faces record $230 million fine over data theft
Other News 12:26