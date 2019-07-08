Oil steadies as demand concern counters Middle East tensions

8 July 2019 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices steadied on Monday as tensions over Iran’s nuclear program were tempered by global economic growth concerns and consequently oil demand, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down 1 cent by 1122 GMT at $64.22 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 2 cent at $57.49.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move that further threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washington abandoned last year.

Washington has imposed sanctions that eliminate benefits Iran was meant to receive in return for agreeing to curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal with world powers. The confrontation has brought the United States and Iran close to the brink of conflict, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling off air strikes last month minutes before impact.

On Sunday Trump issued another warning over Iran’s nuclear activities. “They’d better be careful,” he said.

However, oil prices continue to be pressured by lingering fears over demand.

“That the market reacts so little to the tense situation in the Middle East is a reflection of a very well-supplied market in general and a very relaxed market,” said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

The U.S.-China trade war has dampened prospects for global economic growth and oil demand.

However, lack of concrete progress in resolving the acrimonious trade war between the United States and China means the bar could be very high for the U.S. Federal Reserve not to lower borrowing costs at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

Elsewhere, Japan’s core machinery orders fell for the first time in four months in May, posting the biggest monthly drop in eight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment.

“Concern for global growth is at the back of the mind of the whole market all the time these days,” SEB’s Schieldrop said.

Strong U.S. economic data also put a floor under prices. U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June, with government payrolls surging, a closely watched employment report showed on Friday, suggesting that May’s sharp slowdown in hiring was probably a one-off.

Employers added 224,000 jobs last month, the most in five months.

The owner of Britain’s biggest oil pipeline, Ineos, on Sunday said it had started to reduce flows on the Forties pipeline system to about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) until Tuesday to repair a processing unit at Scotland’s Kinneil plant.

The pipeline system typically pumps about 450,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies this week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks as drillers follow through on plans to cut spending this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
43,500 tons of products exported via customs in Iranian province
Iran 17:18
Italy is ready to enhance trade ties with Iranian businessmen
Economy 17:12
Iran increased uranium enrichment to 4.5%
Nuclear Program 15:55
Iran to commission petrochemical project
Iran 15:49
Iran's exports via its Khorramshahr port up by 56%
Business 15:32
Iranian currency rates for July 7
Business 15:07
Latest
Supply-chain pain: South Korea chipmakers and their suppliers seek to bypass Tokyo curbs
Other News 17:33
Ali Babacan leaves ruling party of Turkey
Turkey 17:32
Bahar Muradova: holding “negotiations for sake of negotiations” does not contribute to resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 17:31
Uzbek commodity exchange quadrupled export sales
Economy 17:22
43,500 tons of products exported via customs in Iranian province
Iran 17:18
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies
Politics 17:14
Italy is ready to enhance trade ties with Iranian businessmen
Economy 17:12
Amazon's fleet expansion a boost for Israel Aerospace
Israel 17:07
Turkmenistan counts on foreign investment in fuel and energy sphere
Economy 17:03