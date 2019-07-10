Floods in Bangladesh refugee camp uproot 2,700 people: UN

10 July 2019 02:53 (UTC+04:00)

UN aid workers and hundreds of refugees in the huge Cox's Bazar camp in hilly southeastern Bangladesh are attempting to shore up slipping rain-soaked slopes where 2,700 Rohingya people have been uprooted, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The World Food Programme (WFP) said today (Tuesday) that heavy rains in the Cox's Bazar settlement, which is housing Rohingya refugees, have uprooted more than 2,700 people," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Haq said WFP as of Monday "provided extra food aid to 6,000 people and, with the help of hundreds of refugees, is racing to stabilize slopes which have slipped."

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), which is concerned about the impact of the flooding on thousands of children in Cox's Bazar, has stepped up the distribution of supplies, including water purification tablets and plastic sheets.

The agency has also expressed concern over the increasing risk of waterborne diseases in the flooded camp.

