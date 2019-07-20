Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Kuwait

The Pentagon confirmed on Saturday that one U.S. soldier died in a non-combat related incident in Kuwait, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The soldier died on Thursday in Camp Buehring of Kuwait from a non-combat related incident, said the U.S. Defense Department in a statement, adding the incident is currently under investigation.

The soldier, assigned to 111th Engineer Brigade of U.S. Army, was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the statement.

Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military's operational name for military actions against the Islamic State extremist militant group in Iraq and Syria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news