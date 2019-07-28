Five killed in air strike on goverment-backed Libyan hospital

28 July 2019 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Five doctors were killed and at least eight medical personnel injured late on Saturday in an air strike on a field hospital run by the internationally recognized Tripoli government, a hospital spokesman said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Libya has been riven by violence since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The eastern Libyan National Army under Khalifa Haftar has been trying to take Tripoli from forces allied to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), but the LNA offensive has bogged down on the capital’s outskirts.

The Tripoli government released a statement condemning the incident and accused Haftar’s LNA forces of perpetrating the strike. LNA forces were not immediately available for comment.

The hospital provides medical assistance to forces allied to the GNA, hospital spokesman Malek Merset told Reuters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
89 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 05:52
55 bodies recovered from Libya shipwreck: aid worker
Other News 27 July 18:19
Eastern Libyan forces warplane makes emergency landing in Tunisia, pilot held
Other News 23 July 00:42
Libyan warplane lands on road in southern Tunisia
Arab World 22 July 14:39
Oil rises on Middle East Gulf tensions; Libya field resumes output
Other News 22 July 12:23
UNHCR says nearly 120,000 displaced by conflict in Libya's Tripoli
Other News 18 July 06:25
Latest
9 killed in bus-trailer collision in eastern Algeria
World 22:51
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 22:37
Max Verstappen wins thrilling German Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton error
World 21:36
Three killed during a wedding shootout in Lebanon's Baalbek city
Arab World 20:50
Iran threatens to drop more nuke commitments if interests not guaranteed
Iran 20:22
Joint AU-Somali offensive kills 3 al-Shabab militants
Other News 19:34
Azerbaijan Research Institute of Viticulture and Wine-making announces tender
Tenders 19:02
Loans of Iranian banks to industrial and mining sectors increase
Business 19:01
Iran’s NICICO increases cathode production
Economy 19:01