Second British warship enters the Gulf

Britain currently operates one warship in the Gulf, but the UK government came under fire this month for failing to ensure the safety of a tanker impounded by Iranian authorities. The HMS Duncan will work in the area until late August when it will be replaced by another warship, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The HMS Duncan, a Type 45 air-defence destroyer, has arrived in the Persian Gulf to escort British vessels, a week after Iranian forces seized a UK-flagged oil tanker, the British government said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the HMS Duncan was deployed in the Black Sea for Exercise Sea Breeze 2019, involving major naval drills with NATO and partner nations.

“We have relocated from an intense deployment in the Mediterranean and Black Sea, which included support to the French carrier strike group with live operations in Syria,” said Tom Trent, the ship’s commanding officer.

“The Royal Navy continues to deliver consistent, enduring and world-class capability in the region – HMS Duncan is proud to support this vital operation and ready to play her part.”

The announcement comes the same day Iran's President Rouhani described the presence of foreign forces as the main factor fuelling tensions in the Middle East.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news