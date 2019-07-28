9 killed in bus-trailer collision in eastern Algeria

A total of nine people were killed on Sunday when a transport bus collided with a semi-trailer in the eastern Algerian province of Setif, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred in the town of Ouled Saber on the National Road 5, 350 km east of the capital Algiers, leaving nine dead and four others injured.

First aid was provided to the injured before they were taken to hospital.

Road safety authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances and causes of the accident.

About 4,000 to 4,500 people die every year in traffic accidents in Algeria, according to official figures.

