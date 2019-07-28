Chinese police seize 412 kg drugs in border province

28 July 2019 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have arrested four suspects and seized 412.4 kg of methamphetamine, the provincial public security department said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

After receiving a tip-off on cross-border drug trafficking in early January, police in Fengqing County in the city of Lincang dispatched police officers to investigate the case in the counties of Gengma and Cangyuan in Lincang.

After more than two months of investigation, police captured two suspects in Cangyuan county on March 17, seizing 203 packages of methamphetamine from the interlayers of their electric scooters.

The third suspect was caught at a border inspection station in Gengma county on the same day, with 1,480 packages of methamphetamine seized from his electric scooter and residence.

The last suspect was arrested in the neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in April, according to the police.

The details of the case were first disclosed on Sunday.

The four suspects have been put under criminal detention. Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North China province seizes nearly 290 kg of drugs in H1
World 20 July 21:27
Russian company delivers first batch of medical products to Uzbekistan
Economy 4 July 16:01
Belarus to start production of antibiotics in Uzbekistan
Economy 4 July 15:39
Over 20 people detained in Ankara
Turkey 20 June 09:41
French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations
Other News 18 June 09:34
Iran discloses volume of drugs revealed in Sistan and Baluchestan province
Society 12 May 13:24
Latest
Peruvian President Vizcarra proposes early legislative elections
World 00:21
At least 65 killed in Nigeria Boko Haram attack
World 28 July 23:33
9 killed in bus-trailer collision in eastern Algeria
World 28 July 22:51
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 28 July 22:37
Five killed in air strike on goverment-backed Libyan hospital
World 28 July 21:59
Max Verstappen wins thrilling German Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton error
World 28 July 21:36
Three killed during a wedding shootout in Lebanon's Baalbek city
Arab World 28 July 20:50
Iran threatens to drop more nuke commitments if interests not guaranteed
Iran 28 July 20:22
Joint AU-Somali offensive kills 3 al-Shabab militants
Other News 28 July 19:34