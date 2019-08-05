At least two dead following rafting accident in west Austria

5 August 2019 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people have died following a rafting accident in western Austria on Monday morning, with authorities still searching for further missing persons, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred on the Salzach river near the town of Golling an der Salzach in the state of Salzburg, according to public broadcaster ORF.

A boat believed to have been part of a rafting tour group capsized, with several members of the group missing since then, though two have now been confirmed dead.

Water and mountain rescue crew along with fire brigade and police have been frantically searching the river with boats and helicopters for the remaining occupants of the capsized craft, their number as yet unconfirmed.

Authorities reported that few details surrounding the accident are presently known, including how it initially occurred.

