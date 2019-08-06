Traffic accident kills at least three in Canada

6 August 2019 04:28 (UTC+04:00)

At least three people were killed as two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles collided on a highway in Laval, Canada on Monday afternoon, sparking a smoky fire that could be seen kilometers away, according to CTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One of the tractor-trailers carrying food caught fire, and the flames spread to the other and another passenger vehicle. A vehicle was carrying propane tanks.

CTV footage showed that at least two passenger vehicles, including one appearing to be an SUV or a minivan, were crushed underneath the 18-wheelers in the collision.

Another SUV rolled on its side and hit the fence between the highway and the service road while a small black car spun out and hit the fence but remained upright.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and shut all westbound lanes of Highway 440, and those lanes were closed for several hours.

Police are still investigating the accident's cause.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bus with Azerbaijani tourists turns over in Turkey
Turkey 3 August 13:50
Boeing to make $50 million in payments to 737 MAX crash victims' families
Other News 18 July 12:31
Bus with 5 Azerbaijani citizens gets into road accident in Antalya
Turkey 18 July 11:13
5 killed, 7 injured after van rams into lorry in India
World 29 June 23:28
Railroad traffic in Kazakhstan's Arys restored
Kazakhstan 27 June 16:15
Two cars collide with truck in Iran
Society 22 June 10:48
Latest
War with Iran is the mother of all wars: Iran's president
Other News 10:29
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 6
Finance 10:24
Rich cotton crop cultivated in Turkmenistan in 2019
Finance 10:21
TOP 10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of total liabilities
Finance 10:13
Gold price keeps rising in Azerbaijan
Business 10:11
Australia to consider reserving some gas for home market
Other News 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 6
Business 09:50
Turkmenistan prepares for holding meeting of People’s Council
Turkmenistan 09:40
Uzbek TPP launches first gas turbine
Oil&Gas 09:38