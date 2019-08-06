Traffic accident kills at least three in Canada

At least three people were killed as two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles collided on a highway in Laval, Canada on Monday afternoon, sparking a smoky fire that could be seen kilometers away, according to CTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One of the tractor-trailers carrying food caught fire, and the flames spread to the other and another passenger vehicle. A vehicle was carrying propane tanks.

CTV footage showed that at least two passenger vehicles, including one appearing to be an SUV or a minivan, were crushed underneath the 18-wheelers in the collision.

Another SUV rolled on its side and hit the fence between the highway and the service road while a small black car spun out and hit the fence but remained upright.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and shut all westbound lanes of Highway 440, and those lanes were closed for several hours.

Police are still investigating the accident's cause.

