At least five persons died and more than 10 injured when a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Delhi's "Zakir Nagar" residential area in the wee hours of Tuesday, confirmed an official of the Delhi Fire Services Department, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Many vehicles, including cars and motor-bikes, were also gutted in the fire. Further details of the mishap are awaited.

