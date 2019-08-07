Eighteen migrants hurt trying to cross Bosnia-Croatia border: officials

7 August 2019 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Eighteen migrants were injured while trying to reach the European Union by crossing illegally from Bosnia into Croatia, Bosnian officials said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The migrants, all men from Pakistan and Iraq, were taken to a local hospital overnight by police, the officials said, declining to give further details. Doctors said all of them were released after it was determined they did not have serious injuries.

Several men with their hands and arms in casts told Bosnian regional television that the Croatian police had beaten them, taken away their mobile phones and pushed them back to Bosnia.

Croatian police said they had prevented 18 men from illegally crossing into Croatia on Tuesday night but that according to information gathered so far, the officers had not used force.

“There were no visible injuries on these people nor did any of them ask for medical assistance,” the Croatian police said in a statement, adding that the Interior Ministry will investigate allegations that migrants were injured by police.

More than 40,000 migrants and refugees have entered Bosnia since last year in the hope of crossing from the northwestern towns of Bihac and Velika Kladusa into Croatia and thence traveling to western Europe.

Many have accused Croatian police of beating them before turning them back, allegations that the Croatian police have repeatedly denied.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Croatia police uncover 6 gunshot deaths in Zagreb
Europe 2 August 04:38
European Commission approves public support for Croatian LNG terminal
Oil&Gas 1 August 10:20
Firefighters, army battle wildfires threatening homes at Croatia coast
Other News 28 July 03:38
Azerbaijani basketball team defeats Croatian team at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 27 July 14:49
53 illegal immigrants rescued off Libya's western coast
World 14 July 03:26
About 50 illegal immigrants detained in Turkey
Turkey 8 July 10:02
Latest
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 23:03
USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building
US 22:42
Clashes erupt in Yemen's Aden, one dead
Arab World 22:01
Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency supports entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping (PHOTO)
Business 20:13
Journalists to be provided with free internet in Iran
ICT 19:48
Georgia to build plant for production of aluminum corks
Economy 19:39
Georgia signs Singapore Mediation Convention to settle trade disputes
Economy 19:33
Iran seeks tax payers attention
Economy 19:25
Georgian government sells Marine Tech service
Finance 18:46