U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade higher

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded higher on Tuesday with all of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Shares of JD.com and NetEase rose 12.89 percent and 10.93 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from the steep losses of the previous day, as the market was supported by easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 372.54 points, or 1.44 percent, to 26,279.91. The S&P 500 was up 42.57 points, or 1.48 percent, to 2,926.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 152.95 points, or 1.95 percent, to 8,016.36.

The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, decreased 16.93 percent to 17.52 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index stood at 2,572.51, marking a 4.90-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 12.27-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.

