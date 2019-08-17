7 dead, 6 injured in Mexico road accident

At least seven people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said, Trend reports Xinhua.

The accident took place at 08:29 a.m. local time (1329 GMT) along the Mexico-Laredo Highway, near Hidalgo's northeastern municipality of Zimapan, when a pickup lost control and fell off the cliff, the Hidalgo government said in a statement.

Those killed were five women and two men, it said, adding that the six injured, ranging in age from 25 to 50, were taken to a hospital in the neighbouring municipality of Ixmiquilpan.

Among the passengers of the pickup were parents of children who are members of an orchestra of Zimapan's Cultural Center, Zimapan's Mayor Erick Marte said via Facebook.

The children were traveling in another vehicle, and both vehicles were headed to a musical performance in Mexico City, he said.

