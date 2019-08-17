7 dead, 6 injured in Mexico road accident

17 August 2019 07:25 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said, Trend reports Xinhua.

The accident took place at 08:29 a.m. local time (1329 GMT) along the Mexico-Laredo Highway, near Hidalgo's northeastern municipality of Zimapan, when a pickup lost control and fell off the cliff, the Hidalgo government said in a statement.

Those killed were five women and two men, it said, adding that the six injured, ranging in age from 25 to 50, were taken to a hospital in the neighbouring municipality of Ixmiquilpan.

Among the passengers of the pickup were parents of children who are members of an orchestra of Zimapan's Cultural Center, Zimapan's Mayor Erick Marte said via Facebook.

The children were traveling in another vehicle, and both vehicles were headed to a musical performance in Mexico City, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk
Russia 8 August 01:48
At least 77 injured in two double-decker bus collisions in Hong Kong
China 30 July 07:59
5 killed in car accident in northeast Georgia
Georgia 28 July 05:10
3 dead, 14 injured in road accident in northern Morocco
Other News 26 May 01:02
At least one died, 13 seriously injured in road accident in Germany
Europe 20 May 05:23
15 killed in road mishap in south India
Other News 11 May 23:31
Latest
Ryanair applies for court order to block planned pilot strike
World 06:31
Ukraine's GDP grows 4.6 pct in second quarter
World 06:09
North Korea's Kim oversaw the test-firing of new weapon again
World 05:44
U.S. removes some Chinese furniture, modems from planned 10% tariffs
World 04:45
Pirates kidnap eight crew members in raid on German ship off Cameroon
World 04:28
Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014
World 03:55
Canada awards multi-billion contract to General Dynamics as election looms
World 03:32
FIFA bans former Nigerian football coach for life
World 02:49
Argentina central bank faces peso test ahead of October election
World 01:51