Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Mariana Islands

19 August 2019 03:05 (UTC+04:00)

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 76 kilometres northeast of the island of Anatahan, part of the Northern Mariana Islands, which are a commonwealth of the United States, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The 5.9 magnitude quake took place near the Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

There is currently no information about any damage or victims due to the earthquake.

A tsunami warning has not been issued.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is composed of 15 islands and islets in the north-western Pacific Ocean.

