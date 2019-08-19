Death toll climbs to 4 in Honduran football fans clash

The death toll from a deadly melee between rival football fans in Honduras climbed to four on Sunday, after one of the injured passed away at the hospital, Trend reports citing Xİnhua.

A spokesperson for the Teaching Hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, Laura Shoenher, said the injuries were caused by a handgun.

Fans of rival teams Olimpia and Motagua brawled Saturday night before the start of the fifth game in the national league's opening tournament.

Three fans were killed and the match was suspended. Another dozen people were injured in the fighting.

The brawl was sparked after the bus carrying Motagua players was stoned by Olimpia fans.

Three players were treated for minor injuries.

