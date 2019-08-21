4 injured in shooting near U.S. Clark Atlanta University, suspect at large

Police on Wednesday morning are searching for the shooter who injured four female college students near a university in the U.S. city of Atlanta late Tuesday night, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting took place during a kick-off block party attended by about 200 people in front of the library at the Atlanta University Center around 10:30 pm on Tuesday (0230GMT on Wednesday), said the reports.

One was shot in the upper chest, another in the leg and bullets grazed two other girls, all ages 17 to 19, said the reports. They were transported immediately to hospital and are now in stable condition.

"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire," local WSB-TV quoted Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker as saying.

"Evil will not have its way on our campus," the Clark Atlanta University's Office of Religious Life tweeted.

The block party was celebrating the end of orientation for new students, who are scheduled to start school Wednesday.

The library serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges.

