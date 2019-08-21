Two more US armed forces members killed on active service in Afghanistan

21 August 2019 23:38 (UTC+04:00)

Two more US armed forces members have been killed on active service in Afghanistan, the Department of Defence announced on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Two US service members were killed August 21, 2019, in Afghanistan," the Pentagon said in a statement.

In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action were not released for a full day until close relatives could be notified, the release said.

At least 63 people were killed in a terror attack on a wedding hall in Kabul on Monday. Al-Qaeda, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The US and the Taliban have been trying to reach a peace agreement that would include the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and give guarantees that the country is not used as a safe haven for extremists.

