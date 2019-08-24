Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in Taiwan, injures 2

24 August 2019 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Typhoon Bailu made landfall in Taiwan Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured and cutting power off over 50,000 households, according to local authorities, Trend reports Xinhua.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Bailu was monitored to be centered at sea around 20 km to the northwest of Kaohsiung and was moving northwestward at 24 km per hour, the meteorological authority said.

Over 300 flights and more than 200 sea voyages had been canceled as of 4 p.m. Saturday. A total of 14 sites had been flooded, forcing the evacuation of over 450 people, said the emergency response authority.

Torrential rains battered the counties of Hualien and Taitung in the east of Taiwan and Pingtung in the south. The meteorological authority warned counties and cities in the south and east of Taiwan as well as the archipelago of Kinmen to stay alert to strong winds and heavy rains.

