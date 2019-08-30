19 arrested over drug cultivation in Albania

Albanian police arrested 19 people for drug cultivation in a police operation in Kruja District, 20 kilometers north of capital Tirana, police said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the mega police operation codenamed "Kruja Highland" was conducted by Kruja Police Station in cooperation with other police forces from other districts and the special police forces, under the direction of Kruja Prosecutor's Office.

The 19 arrested, aged from 27 to 65, are accused of criminal offense of "cultivation of narcotic plants." Meanwhile, another seven were declared wanted under the same accusation.

"After three months' long investigations it resulted that these citizens, in cooperation with each other, cultivated narcotic plants in the forested areas of the villages of Shkreta, Mafsheq, Noja, Qafe Shtame, Picrraga, Brret, Borizana of Kruja Municipality," read the statement.

During the operation, the police also seized 33 mobile phones and one firearm.

The case, said the statement, was referred to the Prosecutor's Office of Kruja District Court for further procedures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news