19 arrested over drug cultivation in Albania

30 August 2019 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

Albanian police arrested 19 people for drug cultivation in a police operation in Kruja District, 20 kilometers north of capital Tirana, police said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the mega police operation codenamed "Kruja Highland" was conducted by Kruja Police Station in cooperation with other police forces from other districts and the special police forces, under the direction of Kruja Prosecutor's Office.

The 19 arrested, aged from 27 to 65, are accused of criminal offense of "cultivation of narcotic plants." Meanwhile, another seven were declared wanted under the same accusation.

"After three months' long investigations it resulted that these citizens, in cooperation with each other, cultivated narcotic plants in the forested areas of the villages of Shkreta, Mafsheq, Noja, Qafe Shtame, Picrraga, Brret, Borizana of Kruja Municipality," read the statement.

During the operation, the police also seized 33 mobile phones and one firearm.

The case, said the statement, was referred to the Prosecutor's Office of Kruja District Court for further procedures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tunisia arrests media mogul presidential candidate
Arab World 24 August 10:24
Tunisian police arrest presidential candidate Karoui on tax evasion charges
Arab World 24 August 01:39
Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for 'militias'
Arab World 1 July 02:37
Arrest warrant issued for Myanmar hardline monk Wirathu
Other News 29 May 10:23
Peru ex-president Garcia shoots himself as police try to arrest him
World 17 April 17:30
Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuadorean embassy
World 11 April 14:33
Latest
NASA invites students to name Mars 2020 rover
World 02:05
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
World 00:57
Tunisian PM urges continued focus on economy after election
World 29 August 23:18
Trump EPA proposes easing methane limits at oil and gas operations
World 29 August 23:13
New Ukrainian parliament announces first key government positions
World 29 August 22:19
German investments in Kazakhstan exceed $4B (Exclusive)
Economy 29 August 21:17
Azerbaijan’s investment company BTB Kapital completes 2018 with loss
Finance 29 August 19:01
Export of Turkish goods to OIC member-states exceeds $25B
Turkey 29 August 18:58
Companies from Russia’s Saratov region establish business relations in Azerbaijan
Economy 29 August 18:53