Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday after nation's military and police chiefs urged the president to step down amid ongoing violent protests across the Latin American country, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Following the resignation of Morales, Bolivian Vice-President Alvaro Marcelo García Linera also submitted to resignation.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, prompted by the opposition - that questioned the results the 20 October presidential election - unconfirmed reports circulated Sunday alleging that Morale's plane had requested a flight plan to Argentina.

